Arthur L. Jacobs
Arthur L. Jacobs Jr.

Born: September 13, 1956; Dixon

Died: May 2, 2020; Polo

ELDENA – Arthur L. Jacobs Jr., age 63 , of Eldena, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Polo Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

He was born Sept. 13, 1956 in Dixon, the son of Arthur L Jacobs Sr and Patricia Albrecht. Art was an over the road truck driver prior to retirement, and had served in the Army Reserves. He married Arlene Bonnell May 22, 1981 in Amboy. She preceded him in death May 7, 2019.

He was also preceded in death by his father; and his stepmother, Gladys Glenn Jacobs, who helped raise him.

Art is survived by his children, Bill (Samantha) Foster of Milton, WI, Tracy (John) Daniels of Hermitage, PA, Chuck (Stacie) Williar of Sycamore, Michelle (Jaime Faust) Osborn of Clinton, IA, Stephanie (Donnie) Sommers of Kingman, AZ, Aaron (Melanie) Jacobs of DeKalb; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; siblings, Terri (Brent) Erisman of Leona, TN, Chris (Connie) Jacobs of Amboy, Steve (Val) Jacobs of Amboy, Cheryl (Steven) Bowlby of Parker, CO, Sandra Lightner of Dixon, Rhonda (Tony) Balayti of Eldena, Curtis (An Nhien) Schaefer of Dixon and Melody (Dave) Schrock of Amboy.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremains will be at Prairie Repose Cemetery in Amboy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established to Serenity Hospice and Home.

Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 5, 2020.
