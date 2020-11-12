Arthur N. Dykema
Born: July 9, 1937; Morrison
Died: November 8, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Arthur Neal Dykema, 83, of Morrison, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Pleasant View in Morrison.
Arthur was born on July 9, 1937 in Morrison, the son of George and Pauline (Smith) Dykema. He was a veteran of the US Army. Arthur married Sherry Rick on February 4, 1967 in Morrison. He was employed as a letter carrier with the US Postal Service for many years. After retiring from the postal service, he was employed at Sterling Walmart for 25 years.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Dykema; one son, Jonathan (Diane) Dykema, all of Morrison; two daughters, Sandra (James) Colley of TX and Susan (Wanetta) Dykema-Sterner of IA; two stepsons, Rodney (Cheryl) Mills, and Rusty (Kathy) Mills, all of Morrison; one foster sister, Irene Kauffman ofMt. Carroll; one brother, Steven (Barb) Dykema of Kewanee; six grandchildren, Heather, Rebecca, Andrew, Anthony, Robert, and Casey; one stepgranddaughter,Stevie; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; one son, KevinDykema; one daughter-in-law, Laurel Dykema; one great-grandson, Cayden; and one brother-in-law, Robert Uphoff.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com