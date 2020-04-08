|
Arthur R. 'Art' Wright
Born: March 8, 1937
Died: April 5, 2020
ROCK FALLS – Arthur L. "Art" Wright, 83 of Rock Falls, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home.
He was born on March 8, 1937, the son of Numan Urban and Sarah (Williams) Wright. He married Marianne Stolle on December 23, 1974. She died June 22, 2017. Art was employed as a carpenter at the former Northwestern Steel and Wire Co. in Sterling, retiring after 35 years.
He enjoyed attending his grandchildren;s sporting events, going to auctions, car shows, collecting antiques and enjoying the wildlife especially wood ducks. In the past he enjoyed coon hunting and he collected pocket watches.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy (Nicci) Wright of Dixon and Marc-Oliver (Linda) Wright of Monona, WI; daughters:, Maureen (Kevin) Frankfother of Rock Falls and Virginia (Tim) Pinkston of Sullivan, IN; two brothers: George (Linda) Wright of Rock Falls and Martin Wright of Lyndon; 15 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert Wright and Alan McLain; his son, Kevin Wright; and his daughter, Torrey Wright.
Private family burial will take place at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling with the Reverend Brian Vickers officiating. A celebration of life may take place at a later date. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Homes.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to Alzheimer Research and the Mayo Clinic and Hospitals.