Audrey D. Brown
Born: January 1, 1931
Died: May 23, 2020
MILLEDGEVILLE – Audrey D. Brown, 89, of Mount Carroll, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Audrey was born in Lyndon on January 1, 1931, the daughter of Arthur and Edna(Parnhum) Brandt. She married Oscar Brown, Sr. on November 10, 1975 in MountCarroll. He predeceased her on December 6, 1985. Audrey worked as a secretary at Northwest Plumbing for many years, only recently retiring at the age of 88. She was a member of Duchtown Church of the Brethren in Milledgeville. Audreyenjoyed gardening, horses, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon (Ronald) Judd of Milledgeville, Sheila (C.A.)Barnett of Genoa, IL; one son, Terry (Cathy) Sturtevant of Sterling; one sister,Karen Berry of AL; nine grandchildren, Larry (Lisa) Judd of Sterling, Gary(Cristy) Judd of Milledgeville, Ronald (Darrell) Judd of Garden Plain, Chad(Becky) Judd of Milledgeville, Doug (Randi) Sturtevant of Rock Falls, Greg (Demi) Sturtevant of Milledgeville, Mike Foulkers, Rhonda (Mike) Botts, all of Genoa, and David (Darla) Foulkers of Dixon; 17 great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; husband Oscar; one sister, Ardith Landheer; three brothers, Loyal, Elwin, and Erwin Brandt; grandson, Scott Foulkers; and one infant grandson.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Lanark City Cemetery, with Rev. Rick Koch officiating.
Online condolences may be made at ]www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 27, 2020.