August 'Augie' L. Schulte Junior
Born: November 26, 1924; Harmon
Died: October 1, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – On Thursday, October 1, 2020, August "Augie" L. Schulte Junior passed away at his home at the age of 95.
August was born on November 26, 1924 in Harmon, IL. He was the son of August Schulte and Caroline (Lena) Schaefer. He married Marilyn Fane on May 27, 1951 in Dixon, IL. August served in the U.S. Army in World War II. He was a lifelong farmer in Lee and Ogle counties, retiring at the age of 83. He remained active by helping his youngest son farm until the age of 91. Augie had a passion for gardening, especially growing flowers and gourds. He enjoyed spending time with his family, writing letters to and receiving letters from his grandchildren, and visiting friends in nursing homes.
Augie also enjoyed attending his grandchildrens' sporting events, as well as Sauk Valley Skyhawk basketball games. Augie was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in Sterling, IL. He was known for his quick wit and his infectious smile.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn, of 69 years of Dixon, IL; three children, Karen (Craig) Wolf of Erie, IL, Larry (Karen) Schulte of Rock Falls, IL, and Ron (Deb) Schulte of Dixon, IL; six grandchildren, Corindy (Bill) Stoakes of Dysart, IA, Darcy (Phil) McAfee of Knoxville, TN, Kyle Schulte of Chicago, IL, Michelle (Alex) Flores of Geneva, IL, Drew Schulte of New York, NY, and Kurt (Carissa) Wolf of Erie, IL; nine great-grandchildren, with a 10 due in December; and sisters, Eva Cowley of Dixon, IL and Bernice VonHolten of Walnut, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Caroline (Lena) Schulte; brothers, John Schulte, Albert Schulte, and Elmer Schulte; and sisters, Alice Pierce, Hannah Hopkins, and Helen Breitweiser.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Augie's family would like to thank Rock River Hospice and Home, especially Lori and Stacey, for their compassion, empathy, and care given to him.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held.
Augie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Augie always said, "You made my day," but we know he made our days better.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
.