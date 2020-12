Avis E. SuttonBorn: July 26, 1926; HarmonDied: November 26, 2020; ProphetstownPROPHETSTOWN – Avis E. Sutton, 94 of Prophetstown, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Allure of Prophetstown.Avis was born on July 26, 1926 near Harmon, IL, the daughter of Henry and Mabel (Hettinger) Geldean. She married James Heiden on June 12, 1943 in Harmon. He preceded her in death on December 30, 1953. She then married Chester Sutton on January 14, 1956 in Sterling and he preceded her in death on July 5, 1998. Avis ran a boarding kennel for 40 years in Lyndon. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Sterling.Survivors include six children, Sandy (Hugh) Hartman of Prophetstown, Jim Heiden of Fredericksburg, TX, Marty (Mike) Watt of New Lenox, Tom (Sue) Heiden of Geneseo, Dan Sutton and Gary Sutton of Lyndon; one sister, Helen Nelson of Walnut; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; sister, Trudy, Hedrick and three brothers, Howard Geldean, Earl Geldean and Don Geldean.Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a graveside service to be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lyndon Cemetery in Lyndon.For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com