Barbara A. May
Born: January 17, 1952; Dixon
Died: June 25, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Barbara A. May, age 68, of Dixon died Thursday, June 25, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born January 17, 1952, in Dixon, the daughter of Lloyd and Ruth (Voss) Koechig. She had worked at Brooks Drug and Dixon Pharmacy.
Barb married Howard May on April 18, 1970 in Dixon.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Barb is survived by her husband, Howard; children, Darla (Mike) Pearson of Dixon, Tom (Jessica) May of Polo, Connie (Jason) Potter of Dixon; nine grandchildren, Madeline Blackbourn, Emma Blackbourn, Ellia Pearson, Blaine May, Molly May, Magdalena May, Beaudan May, Brody Potter and Annabelle Potter.
Barb enjoyed spending time on the river fishing or riding her jet ski (the mule). Barb spent as much time as she could with her grandchildren. Barb loved all animals. She especially loved her dogs, Storm and Ivy. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her."
Visitation will be Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. PM Thursday July 2, 2020 at Turning Point Church in Dixon, with Pastor Dr. Don Beasley officiating. A meal will follow. Cremation will follow the service, with burial of cremains at a later date at Palmyra Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 30, 2020.