|
|
Barbara G. Hussung
Born: March 18, 1932; Elgin
Died: March 8, 2020; St. Petersburg, Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Barbara G. Hussung, 87, of St. Petersburg, Fla, formerly of Sterling, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at St Anthony's Hospital St Petersburg, Fla.
Barb was born March 18, 1932 in Elgin, Il the daughter of Harry and Ruth (Colborn) Ewert. She married Edwin Hussung on April 8, 1951 in Sterling.
Barb worked with Ed operating Hussung Builders & Realty, Rock Falls and later they owned and operated Last Chance Saloon and Lucky Lady Saloon both in Rock Falls. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. But most of all she always looked forward to all of her family getting together every other year at Lake Santeetlah, North Carolina.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Debbie (Doug) Riggins of Rock Falls. Jill Hussung of St Petersburg Fla.; sons, Brad (April) Hussung of St Petersburg, Fla. and Edwin(Sherry) Hussung of Abingdon, Md.; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents and a great-grandson.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.