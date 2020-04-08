|
|
Barbara L. Schrader
Born: April 3, 1930; Archie, Missouri
Died: April 3, 2020; Walnut
WALNUT – Barbara L. Schrader, age 90, of Walnut, passed away peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side.
Barb was born April 3, 1930 in Archie, Mo. the daughter of Hollis and Mary Maude (Coffman) Wharton. She graduated from Tampico High School in 1948 and Moline Public School of Nursing in 1952. In 1953 she joined TWA as a stewardess, based in Kansas City, Mo. Barb married Lyle R. Schrader on February 14, 1954. Their ceremony was performed by Barb's father, Reverend HR Wharton at the Walnut United Methodist Church. Barb was a registered nurse at Perry Memorial Hospital for several years, and was the office nurse for Dr. Frank and Drs' Faber in Walnut for 25 years.
Barb and Lyle were inducted into the Walnut Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in 2019, which they were very proud of. She had the gift of hospitality, and enjoyed fellowship at her church. Her family was blessed by her talents in the kitchen making every occasion special. Barb was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and passed her enthusiasm for the team on to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Lyle of Walnut; one daughter, Shelly (Joseph) Gibson of Sycamore; one son, Steven (Nancy) Schrader of Walnut; one brother, Logan (Dorothy) Wharton of Stuart, Fla.; three grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Betke of Sycamore, Joseph Daniel (Kornelia) Gibson of Chicago and Jacqueline (Chris) Schroeder of Remsen, Iowa; and two great-grandsons, Nathaniel Betke and Andrew Betke of Sycamore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Beverly Ross.
A memorial service will be held at the Walnut United Methodist Church at a later date.
A memorial has been established.
Online condolences may be sent to garlandfuneralhomes.com.