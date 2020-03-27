|
|
Barbara M. uphoff
Born: Jan. 4, 1927; DeKalb
Died: March 20, 2020; DeKalb
DEKALB – Barbara M. Uphoff, age 93, of DeKalb, IL and formerly of Franklin Grove, IL, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL.
She was born January 4, 1927 in DeKalb, IL, the daughter of Cornelius and Alice (Leonhard) Adams. She married William "Bill" Uphoff on July 21, 1946 in Burlington, IL. Barb farmed with her husband, was a cake decorator and worked at the Meadows in Franklin Grove, IL prior to retirement. She was a past member of Home Extension, and was a member of Reynolds United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
She was preceded in death by her husband on August 19, 2016; her parents; son, William H. Uphoff; and son-in-law, Russell Vowles.
Barb is survived by her children, Diana Uphoff, Kristine (Dominic) Marchiando, Lori Vowles, Jody (William) Kalp, and Edward (Kathy) Uphoff; grandchildren, Robert (Carrie) McFalls, Shelly (Josh) Fisher, Jennifer (Adam Chasen) Ullrich, Nicole (Timothy) Larsen, Nicholas (Kami) Vowles, Benjamin Vowles, Kathryn (Ryan) Levack, Michael (Vanessa Ventura) Milano, Emily Milano, Molly Uphoff, and Joe Uphoff; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, Leonard (Mary) Adams of Springfield, IL and Donald (Elaine) Adams of Elgin, IL, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial has been established to the United Methodist Women at Reynolds United MethodistChurch, 2496 Reynolds Road, Ashton, IL 61006.
Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home, Amboy, IL.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.