Barbara M. Sinderman-Cryder
Born: December 17, 1932
Died: April 21, 2020
ROCK FALLS – Barbara M. Sinderman-Cryder, 87 of Rock Falls, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at CGH Medical Center, Sterling.
Barbara was born December 17, 1932 to Kenneth and Erma (Huster) Finkle. She attended Sterling Schools. She married Leo P. Sinderman on February 15, 1952. He died January 15, 1995. She then married Larry D. Cryder on August 12, 2000.
Barbara worked for 32 years at Frantz Manufacturing, retiring in 1992.
Survivors include her husband, Larry of Sterling; two sons, Gary (Diana) Sinderman and David P. (Judy) Sinderman; three grandsons; two granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren.
Private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling with Reverend Jeff Coester, officiating. There will be no visitation.
A memorial has been established. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, PO Box 592, Sterling IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.
