Beate Kuhns



Died: November 7, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Beate Marie (Flucke) Kuhns, 76, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and love on Saturday afternoon, November 7, 2020. She had long suffered with Alzheimer's, and recently had put up a good fight with COVID-19, but lingering effects and complications eventually proved too much, and she finally allowed the Lord to take her home.



It is with the deepest of broken hearts that we mourn the loss of our beautiful Beate... beloved wife, loving mother, doting Omi (grandma), adored sister, treasured aunt, cherished friend, and devoted Catholic. But we have no doubt that Heaven now has glorious new flower gardens flourishing everywhere under her loving care; and that family and friends that preceded her there are rejoicing in their reunion with her.



Beate was a beautiful person in every way, with looks and an attitude always far younger than her years. She had a smile that lit up the room and welcomed everyone. As the saying goes: "To know her was to love her," whether you met her once or knew her for a lifetime. Her strength, courage, and love were beyond measure when she left her life and family behind at age 22 to move from Germany to America to be with the love of her life, Richard, with whom she celebrated the next 54 joyous years. She cherished her German roots, but embraced her adopted American country too. She had a zest for living life to the fullest, and never met an experience she wasn't up for trying at least once. .. like backpacking through the Italian Alps with her brother when she was 20, or racing a summer luge sled down the side of a mountain in Canada with her grandchildren at 72. She was sophisticated and elegant, yet adventurous and carefree; she enjoyed spending a night at the opera, but was just as happy spending the night under the stars, camping in a tent. Her talents were endless: cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, crafting, singing, playing the piano; and everything was done with precision and care. She was eternally optimistic, but not unrealistically, she just always made the very best of things. She was faithful to God and lived her faith daily through her many volunteer positions in the church, as well the kindness and compassion she showed towards everyone she met. A friend summed her up well: "She was a woman of grace and class wrapped in a beautiful package." We all deeply loved, admired, and respected her... She was truly an inspiration to us all and we can only hope to live up to her legacy.



Family and friendships meant everything to her, both immediate and extended, whether across the street or across an ocean. She left behind for all of us the best of memories from every day home-cooked meals to world travels together. We are profoundly saddened that we've had to let her go so early to take this final trip on her own, but we're sure she's reveling in the scenery and the company ... and has a fresh picked bouquet of wildflowers in her hand! We take comfort in knowing that she is now free of the constraints of her illness and is surrounded by the Lord's grace.



Left behind for now are her husband, Richard Kuhns, Crystal Lake; daughter, Heide Kuhns-Krone, Crystal Lake; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Linda Kuhns, Sterling, IL; grandchildren, Kylie Krone, Justin Krone, Sarah Kuhns, and Anna Kuhns; as well as her four brothers and their wives, all in Germany, Christoph and Doris Flucke, Bernd and Karin Flucke, Otmar and Heide Flucke, Hartmut and Christina Flucke; also, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill and Sandy Kuhns, Windsor, CO, and Wayne and Cheryl Romano, Cary, IL; plus nieces and nephews all over the US and Germany; and of course, friends too numerous to count scattered across her lifetime.



A private funeral for immediate family will be held December 4, with a public memorial celebration to follow next summer.



Donations can be made in Beate's honor to Rock River Hospice and Home, 2706 Avenue E, Sterling, IL 61081, a non-profit organization that treated her with the utmost care and dignity when she needed it most; or to any Alzheimer's related foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store