1/1
Bernard "Barney" Vos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard 'Barney' Vos

Born: July 11, 1927; Groningen, Netherlands

Died: September 12, 2020; Morrison

MORRISON – Bernard "Barney" Vos, 93, of Morrison, IL, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Pleasant View Home in Morrison.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Grove Hill Cemetery, with Ken Renkes officiating. A private visitation will also be held on Friday, at the Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.

Memorials have been established to Ebenezer Reformed Church and Pleasant View Home.

Barney was born July 11, 1927, in Roodeschool, Province of Groningen, the Netherlands, to John and Geesien (Barr) Vos. When he was 3 months old, he immigrated to the United States with his parents. Barney was educated in the Morrison grade school, and was a graduate of Morrison High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, receiving a Purple Heart for his service. Barney married Dorothy M. Zuidema on August 11, 1950, in Morrison. She died August 14, 2014. Barney was employed by the Libby Carnation Company in Morrison and later employed by General Electric in Morrison. He was a member of Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison. Barney enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and going on walks around Morrison.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherri (Kevin) Ross of Clinton, IA, and Racel Vos of Stafford, TX; two sons, Robert (Pam) Vos and Dennis Vos both of Morrison; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Al (Betty) Vos of Morrison.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; two sisters, Sena Huizenga and Fannie Stralow; and three brothers, Rev. James Vos, Henry Vos, and Marvin Vos.

To send online condolences, go to www.bosmarenkes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL 61270
(815) 772-2322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosma Renkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved