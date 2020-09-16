Bernard 'Barney' Vos
Born: July 11, 1927; Groningen, Netherlands
Died: September 12, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Bernard "Barney" Vos, 93, of Morrison, IL, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Pleasant View Home in Morrison.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Grove Hill Cemetery, with Ken Renkes officiating. A private visitation will also be held on Friday, at the Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.
Memorials have been established to Ebenezer Reformed Church and Pleasant View Home.
Barney was born July 11, 1927, in Roodeschool, Province of Groningen, the Netherlands, to John and Geesien (Barr) Vos. When he was 3 months old, he immigrated to the United States with his parents. Barney was educated in the Morrison grade school, and was a graduate of Morrison High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, receiving a Purple Heart for his service. Barney married Dorothy M. Zuidema on August 11, 1950, in Morrison. She died August 14, 2014. Barney was employed by the Libby Carnation Company in Morrison and later employed by General Electric in Morrison. He was a member of Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison. Barney enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and going on walks around Morrison.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherri (Kevin) Ross of Clinton, IA, and Racel Vos of Stafford, TX; two sons, Robert (Pam) Vos and Dennis Vos both of Morrison; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Al (Betty) Vos of Morrison.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; two sisters, Sena Huizenga and Fannie Stralow; and three brothers, Rev. James Vos, Henry Vos, and Marvin Vos.
