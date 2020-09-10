Bernice V. Riddle
Born: September 24, 1924; Milledgeville
Died: September 6, 2020; Polo
POLO – Bernice V. Riddle, 95, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Heritage Square in Dixon after a long courageous battle with sarcoma cancer.
Bernice was born Sept. 24, 1924, in Milledgeville, the daughter of Reynold (Rex) and Ola (Bellows) Woodin. She graduated from Polo Community High School and married Arthur Riddle on July 17, 1945. Arthur preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 1993.
She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, raising three daughters and providing a loving home for her family. Bernice enjoyed hosting family gatherings for holidays, birthdays and for visiting family members, with picnics, dinners and enjoying family time together.
She is survived by her daughters, Marcia Riddle of Polo, Diana (Daniel) Glick of Milledgeville and Anita (James) Elsner of Rockford; granddaughters, Lisa Elsner of Freeport and Grace Elsner of Rockford; brothers, Harold (Lucille) Woodin of Polo, Archie Woodin of Milledgeville, and Paul (Shirley) Woodin of Milan; and many nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ardella (Edward) Ennis, Geneva (Herman) Vicars and Beverly (Jerome) Brown; brothers, Gerald and Duane Woodin; and sisters-in-law, Ethel (Gerald) Woodin and Bernadine (Archie) Woodin.
Private graveside services will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery in Polo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Heritage Square in Dixon or Serenity Hospice & Home in Oregon in Bernice's name.
Arrangements are being handled by Polo Family Funeral Home.
