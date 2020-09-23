Bertha Gleim

Bertha "Gigi" Gleim
Born: September 10, 1922; Ashton
Died: September 21, 2020; Rockford
Dixon – Bertha "GiGi" Gleim, 98, of Dixon, passed away peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law at her side on Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. God welcomed her home with loving arms and is now with her loved ones in heaven. Rest in peace.
Bertha was born, September 10, 1922, in Ashton, IL, the daughter of Jacob W. and Lena (Kries) Jacobs. She married Adam C. Gleim on June 10, 1944, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ashton. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1978. Bertha later married Harold J. Gleim in Las Vegas, NV. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2010. She loved gardening, tending to her flowers, butterflies, hummingbirds and birds; crocheting, quilting, and dancing. Bertha's greatest joy was her family. She will be missed.
Bertha is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Kurt) Altenburg of Polo, IL; ten grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Bertha was preceded in death by parents; three daughters, Barbara (Paul) Erisman, Joanne (Jack) Bott, Arlene (Dale) Schutte; one sister, Ella Margaret (Wilbur) Hartzell; two brothers, John (Ella) Jacobs, Donald Henry (Irene) Jacobs; three grandchildren, Keith Altenburg, Brian Schutte, Allen Schutte.
Private Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon, with Pastor Jack Briggs, officiating. Burial will follow at Ashton Cemetery in Ashton, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Heritage Square.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
