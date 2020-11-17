Bette J. Deets
Born: December 31, 1933; Sterling
Died: November 15, 2020; Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS – Bette J. Deets, age 86 of Rock Falls, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home.
Bette was born on December 31, 1933 in Sterling, the daughter of Lester and G. Ailene (Scoughton) Hollis. She married Lawrence "Larry" Gordon Deets on June 14, 1952 in Sterling. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2001. Bette was a long time member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Sterling and had volunteered a lot of her time with the church. She enjoyed traveling and watching the birds, and loved to decorate her home for the holidays.
Survivors include her three sons, Michal (Cheryl Johnston) Deets of Rockford, Mark (Teri) Deets of Spring Grove, IL, and Marshall "Pete" Deets of Evansville, WI; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Ingram of Donovan, IL, Hollis "Hal" Deets of Machesney Park, IL, Josh (Jill) Deets of Silver Lake, WI and Alysa Deets of Twin Lakes, WI; and four great-grandchildren, Samuel and Jessica Ingram, and Max and Maggie Deets.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a visitation, allowing 10 people at a time, on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Private family graveside service will follow at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.
For online condolences, please visitwww.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
