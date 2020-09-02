Betty A. Knox
Born: April 10, 1946; Princeton
Died: August 30, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Betty Ann Knox, age 74 of Sterling, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Betty was born on April 10, 1946 in Princeton, the daughter of Benjamin and Helen (Kares) Odell. She married Douglas Knox on May 19, 1967 and together they had two daughters. Betty worked as a poker dealer at the riverboat for several years. Betty has a deep love for her grandchildren, and was her grandchildren's biggest fan. She had an unmatched love for the Newman Comets, and continued to watch sports even after she had no grandchildren there. She was the garage sale queen and enjoyed watching the NBA and Norte Dame. Betty could often be found at Maple Pancake House with a Pepsi in her hand.
Survivors include her two daughters, Diane (Thad) McGinn of Sterling and Dawn Gleason of Rock Falls; eight grandchildren, Nate (Katie) Driessens, Brooke Slothower, Korissa (Matt) Kipping, Blake Slothower, Riley McGinn, Madison Slothower, Nolan McGinn and Morgan Stone; and four great-grandchildren, Ellise Keaschall, Karley Kipping, Dax Driessens and Zander Kipping.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Larry Odell.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling, 505 1st Avenue. Funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Walnut Cemetery in Walnut.
