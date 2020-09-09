Betty A. Payne



Born: November 3, 1938; Amboy



Died: September 7, 2020; Walnut



WALNUT – Betty A. Payne, 81, of Walnut died Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home.



She was born on November 3, 1938 in Amboy, the daughter of William and Mildred (Conderman) Kessel. She married Rudy Franciscy in February 1957. He died shortly after. She then married Harold E. "Mick" Payne on May 5, 1959 in Walton, IL. He died September 4, 1982. Betty had worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections in Dixon as a correctional officer for 20 years. She also had worked at PAG Seeds in Walnut either delivering seed corn or as a crew leader for detasseling or rouging; the Walnut Bowling Alley; and had been a school bus driver for the Ohio School District. Betty was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Walnut. She thrived on finding treasures at garage sales for family and friends alike. Hand sewing, gardening, and woodworking were some of her hobbies.



She was most happy when she could help someone. Her work ethic will continue to be her legacy. She was named Rotary Club Citizen of the Year 1980 -1981 for fundraising and bringing awareness to ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease. Fixing was her love language.



Survivors include her daughters, Joy (Dan) Hoffman of Fairfax, IA, Jill (Bruce) Gonigam of Walnut and Julie (Kent) Mathew of Walnut; her son, Jay (Melissa) Payne of Lisle; her son- in-law, Don (Ellen) Monier of Walnut; her sister, Aleta (Fred) Faber of La Moille; her sisters-in-law, Fran Kessel of Amboy and Joan Kessel of Dixon; 17 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.



Betty was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Payne in 1994; her daughter, Jan Monier in 2013; and two brothers, W.C. Kessel and Benard Kessel.



Visitation for the public to attend without the family present will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 11 .a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Private family burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Amboy, with the Reverend Thomas Shaw, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church officiating.





