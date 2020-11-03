1/
Betty A. Peugh
Betty A. Peugh

Born: September 10, 1927; Lanark

Died: October 30, 2020; Morrison

MORRISON – Betty A. Peugh, 93, of Morrison, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Resthave Nursing Home of Morrison.

Betty was born September 10, 1927, in Lanark, the daughter of Milton and Lottie (Diehl) Traum. She married Rex Peugh on December 23, 1944 in Clinton, IA. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2010.

Survivors include two daughters, Diane (Richard) Boelkins of Morrison and Linda Webb of Sterling; four grandchildren, Heather (Bryan) Hamilton; Nicole (Brian) Wescott; Nathan (Julie) Boelkins and Jessica (Jim) White; and seven great-grandchildren, Breanna Hamilton, Madison and Dylan Wescott, Carson and Kinley White and Jaxon and Anabelle Boelkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Bruce Webb; sisters, Belva (Kenny) Buss, Thelma (Lynn) Frederick, Mildred (Bernard) Diehl; brothers, Melvin (Betty Rose) Traum, Randall (Earlene) Traum; brother-in-law, Russell (Mary Helen) Peugh; and sister-in-law, Helen (Francis) Mitchell.

Burial will be private. A memorial has been established.

Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home at 702 First Ave, Sterling, IL 61081 to be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
