Betty A. Peugh
Born: September 10, 1927; Lanark
Died: October 30, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Betty A. Peugh, 93, of Morrison, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Resthave Nursing Home of Morrison.
Betty was born September 10, 1927, in Lanark, the daughter of Milton and Lottie (Diehl) Traum. She married Rex Peugh on December 23, 1944 in Clinton, IA. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2010.
Survivors include two daughters, Diane (Richard) Boelkins of Morrison and Linda Webb of Sterling; four grandchildren, Heather (Bryan) Hamilton; Nicole (Brian) Wescott; Nathan (Julie) Boelkins and Jessica (Jim) White; and seven great-grandchildren, Breanna Hamilton, Madison and Dylan Wescott, Carson and Kinley White and Jaxon and Anabelle Boelkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Bruce Webb; sisters, Belva (Kenny) Buss, Thelma (Lynn) Frederick, Mildred (Bernard) Diehl; brothers, Melvin (Betty Rose) Traum, Randall (Earlene) Traum; brother-in-law, Russell (Mary Helen) Peugh; and sister-in-law, Helen (Francis) Mitchell.
