Betty J. Benson
1958 - 2020
Betty J. Benson

Born: October 7, 1958

Died: August 28, 2020

STERLING – Betty Jean Benson, 61, of Sterling passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Betty was born in Sterling on October 7, 1958, the daughter of Floyd and Alma (Little) Dickerson. Betty married David Benson on August 1, 1981 in Coleta. Her love for children made her a pillar of the community, as she worked in the Unit 5 School District, mentoring those from all walks of life.

Survivors include her husband, David of Sterling; one son, Seth (Allysa) Benson of Rock Falls; two grandchildren, Hadley and Remington; three brothers, John Dickerson of TN and his two sons, Kenneth (Tracy) Dickerson of TN and his family, and Richard Dickerson of Amboy and his daughter, Natasha Dickerson of Dixon.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Masks will be required, along with social distancing in effect for a public gathering at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave, Rock Falls, IL. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Reverend Scott Porter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
