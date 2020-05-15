Betty J. Devine
Betty J. Devine

Born: November 23, 1927

Died: May 7, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Betty J. Devine, 92, of Rock Falls, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home.

Betty was born November 23, 1927 to Robert and Helen (Green) Roush. She married John L. Devine on June 24, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Tampico. He preceded her in death in November of 1990.

Betty was a very good avid bowler. She enjoyed cheering on her Chicago sports teams; she was a big fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. She also liked to spend time playing cards with her family.

Survivors include two sons, John Michael (Jan) Devine of Rock Falls, David Devine of Rock Falls; one daughter, Linda (Michael) Williams of Sterling; one sister, Shirley (Gene) Dorathy of Tampico; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one child in infancy; two brothers; and one grandchild, Shawn Michael.

Private burial will be held. There will be no visitation.

A memorial has been established. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
