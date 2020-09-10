Betty J. Hutchison
Born: October 31, 1935; Rock Falls
Died: September 8, 2020; Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE – Betty Jane Hutchison, 84, of Milledgeville, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her home.
Betty was born in Rock Falls on October 31, 1935, the daughter of Zenas and Elsie (Williams) Morris. She married Frank Hutchison on February 11, 1955 in Sterling. He predeceased her on August 20, 1988. Together, they farmed in the rural Milledgeville area from 1955 to 1988. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, and taught her grandchildren how to be great Chinese checkers players.
Survivors include one daughter, Jayne Hutchison; two sons, Charles (Karen) Hutchison, and Bob (Dacia) Hutchison, all of Milledgeville; six grandchildren, April (Scott) Tarbill, Chad Hutchison, Brett (Alyssa) Hutchison, Jarod (Brennecke) Hutchison, Branninghan Hutchison, and Chase Hutchison; four great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Tarbill, Madison Tarbill, Brandon Hutchison, and Keenan Hutchison; two step-great-grandchildren, Zaden and Zyan Westbrook; one sister, Virginia Grobe of Sterling; and one brother, William (Nancy) Morris of Browning, MO.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; one sister, Virginia Grobe; and one brother, William Morris.
Masks will be required and social distancing in effect for public visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home, 520 Holcomb, Milledgeville, IL 61051. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at South Elkhorn Cemetery in Milledgeville, with Pastor Dalmus Meeks officiating.
