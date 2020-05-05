Betty J. Rucker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Rucker

Born: March 27, 1933; Forreston

Died: May 3, 2020; Polo

MT. MORRIS - Betty J. Rucker, 87, of Mt. Morris, passed away May 3, 2020, at her daughter's home in Polo.

Betty was born March 27, 1933, in Forreston, the daughter of Lewis and Mary (Johnson) Nicodemus. On Feb. 12, 1949 in Polo, she was united in marriage to Lowell "Dutch" Rucker. She was a homemaker for many years , taking care of her family. Betty enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. 

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara (Jim) Miller of Polo; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Rucker; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dutch; daughter, Linda Russell; son, Steve Rucker; and granddaughter Georgia.

Private graveside service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden in Dixon. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com to send condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Polo Family Funeral Home
110 E Dixon St
Polo, IL 61064
(815) 946-2402
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved