Betty J. Rucker
Born: March 27, 1933; Forreston
Died: May 3, 2020; Polo
MT. MORRIS - Betty J. Rucker, 87, of Mt. Morris, passed away May 3, 2020, at her daughter's home in Polo.
Betty was born March 27, 1933, in Forreston, the daughter of Lewis and Mary (Johnson) Nicodemus. On Feb. 12, 1949 in Polo, she was united in marriage to Lowell "Dutch" Rucker. She was a homemaker for many years , taking care of her family. Betty enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara (Jim) Miller of Polo; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Rucker; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dutch; daughter, Linda Russell; son, Steve Rucker; and granddaughter Georgia.
Private graveside service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden in Dixon. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 5, 2020.