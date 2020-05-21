Betty J. Wescott



ROCK FALLS – Betty Jane Wescott, age 88, of Rock Falls died early Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020 at the Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.



Betty was born on February 13, 1932 in Sterling, Illinois. She was the daughter of Otis Charles Frederick Kicksey and Violet Mae (Modler.) She married William "Bill" Wescott on November 18, 1951 in Rock Falls. Her husband was a firefighter for the city of Rock Falls and died at the young age of 45. She worked at many different jobs, doing whatever was necessary to provide for her children. She cleaned homes, did laundry/ironing, babysitting, bartending, and home nursing. She loved sewing, cooking and made many clothes for her children. She rarely said no, and was always there to help someone in need, especially the children in the neighborhood. Family vacations to Devils Lake State Park in Wisconsin were looked forward to with great anticipation each year, because family time was important. She enjoyed playing cards with the family and the challenge of beating every slot machine she played. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. A past member of the Sinnissippi Chapter of the Sweet Adelines and Rock Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE.) At the time of her death, she was President of the Sauk Valley Unit Marine Corps League Auxiliary #349. She was a lifetime member of Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 and Rock Falls VFW Post 5418 Auxiliaries. For many years, she and her best friend, Clarence Faragher, played Mr. & Mrs. Claus in parades and many community events. She loved Christmas.



Survivors include her children, Bill (Linda) Wescott, Jo Lynn (David) Rockers, Jeff Wescott of Rock Falls, Elizabeth (Emmit Morgan II) Morgan of Little Elm, TX and Jim Wescott (Kimberly Hoffman) of Westminster, CO; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Mary) Wescott of Phoenix, AZ, Kelley (Kerstyn) Wescott, Trisha Scott (Chad Korstick,) Joi Rockers (Santana Castaneda) of Rock Falls, Dusty (Scott) Tresnak of Oak Point, TX, Emmit Morgan III (Breanne Vanstory) of Little Elm, TX, Shaylyn (Joe) O'Laughlin of Coleta and Jeff Wescott (Janice Vega) of Long Beach, CA; her great-grandchildren, Abbie, Alex, David, Sophia, Jace, Brayden, Brooklyn, Maddux, Addisyn, Austin, Brooklyn, Ty, Lola, Elle, and KY; her brother, Dick Kicksey; and nephew, Rich Kicksey of Sterling.



She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and her daughter-in-law, Valerie Wescott.



A private service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home with burial at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home.



Memorials should be directed to the Wescott Family.





