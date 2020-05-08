Betty Jane Hinrichs
BettY Jane Hinrichs

Born: July 19, 1928; Sterling

Died: May 5, 2020; Prophetstown

PROPHETSTOWN – Betty Jane Hinrichs, 91, of Prophetstown, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home.

Betty was born July 19, 1928 in Sterling, the daughter of Paul and Margaret (Zurwell) Buck. She married Robert Hinrichs in 1948 in Rockford; he preceded her in death in 1986. Betty worked at GE in Morrison for 25 years before retiring. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan (Jerry) Bender and Jill (Gary) Jackley, both of Rock Falls; one son, Gary (Debbie) Hinrichs of Prophetstown; eight grandchildren, Michelle (Chad) Betz, Shane (Julie Joens) Hinrichs, Amy (Adam Behrens) Bender, Jennifer Kruger, Justin (Amanda Dowd) Hinrichs, Serena Hinrichs, Jessica Hinrichs and Emily Dugan; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Larry and Tommy Hinrichs and one sister, Rita Heaton.

Private family services will be held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling, with Pastor Jack Smith, of First Baptist Church, officiating.

A memorial has been established. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

