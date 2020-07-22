Betty Jane H. Wilhelm



Born: December 25, 1924; West Brooklyn



Died: July 16, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Betty Jane H. Wilhelm, 95, of Mendota passed away July 16, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, West Brooklyn with Father Randy Fronek officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, West Brooklyn. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.



Betty was born December 25, 1924 in West Brooklyn, the fourth of seven children, to George A. and Sophia (Hoerner) Jones. She married Casper "Casey" F. Wilhelm, Jr. in 1944 at St. Mary's Catholic Church.



Betty lived in West Brooklyn for 91 years. She worked at the Gamble Store in Mendota, Green River Ordinance in Amboy, West Brooklyn Bowling Alley and Casey Wilhelm Trucking for 13 years. She was a dedicated mother and homemaker. She donated 2 gallons of blood to the Red Cross in Paw Paw. She loved her vegetable garden, grape vines and flower gardens. She was a loyal and faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church for 95 years.



She is survived by her son, Ernest "Ernie" (Patricia Irwin) Wilhelm of Menasha, Wisconsin; daughter, Mary (Dan) Wedemeyer of Rockford; three granddaughters, Jennifer (Kurt) Campbell of Evanston, Sarah (Jeremy) Berg of Rockford and Erica (Jason) Linowski of Aurora; four great-grandchildren, Kristine Adams-Wedemeyer and Joshua Berg, both of Rockford, and Jayden Linowski and Carter Linowski both of Aurora; and a sister, Eleanor Dinges of Yorkville.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Keith J. Wilhelm, two granddaughters at birth and a grandson at birth.



Memorials may be directed to Masses or the family.





