Betty Jo Ackerman
Died: June 27, 2020
WARRENVILLE – Betty Jo Ackerman, age 64, of Warrenville, formerly of Dixon, died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 30, 2020.