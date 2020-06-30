Betty Jo Ackerman
Betty Jo Ackerman

Died: June 27, 2020

WARRENVILLE – Betty Jo Ackerman, age 64, of Warrenville, formerly of Dixon, died Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
