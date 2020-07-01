Betty Jo Ackerman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Ackerman

Born: December 24, 1955; Dixon

Died: June 27, 2020; Naperville

WARRENVILLE – Betty Jo Ackerman, age 64, of Warrenville died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Seasons Hopice in Naperville.

She was born Dec. 24, 1955, in Dixon, the daughter of David and Birdie (Pate) Newcomer.

Betty loved her grandchildren and taking photographs of her family.

Betty married Mark Ackerman Aug. 15, 1987 in Ohio, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Betty is survived by her husband, Mark; children, Jason (Cheryl Petersen) Ackerman of Warrenville, Luke (Tonya Clayton) Ackerman of Dixon, Katie (Jason) Park of North Aurora; seven grandchildren, Samantha (Kyle Allen) Stark, Haley, Nicole, and Anthony Ackerman, Blake, Lilly, and Baron Ackerman; one great-grandson, Mark Allen; three sisters, Jane Bailey of Freeport, Donna (Dennis) Rakowski of Naperville, Susan (Ed) Saunders of Dixon; and one brother Michael Newcomer of South Carolina.

Funeral service will be held Saturday July 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon. Visitation will be on Friday July 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to cancer research or to Seasons Hospice in Naperville.

Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved