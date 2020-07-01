Betty Jo Ackerman
Born: December 24, 1955; Dixon
Died: June 27, 2020; Naperville
WARRENVILLE – Betty Jo Ackerman, age 64, of Warrenville died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Seasons Hopice in Naperville.
She was born Dec. 24, 1955, in Dixon, the daughter of David and Birdie (Pate) Newcomer.
Betty loved her grandchildren and taking photographs of her family.
Betty married Mark Ackerman Aug. 15, 1987 in Ohio, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Betty is survived by her husband, Mark; children, Jason (Cheryl Petersen) Ackerman of Warrenville, Luke (Tonya Clayton) Ackerman of Dixon, Katie (Jason) Park of North Aurora; seven grandchildren, Samantha (Kyle Allen) Stark, Haley, Nicole, and Anthony Ackerman, Blake, Lilly, and Baron Ackerman; one great-grandson, Mark Allen; three sisters, Jane Bailey of Freeport, Donna (Dennis) Rakowski of Naperville, Susan (Ed) Saunders of Dixon; and one brother Michael Newcomer of South Carolina.
Funeral service will be held Saturday July 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon. Visitation will be on Friday July 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to cancer research or to Seasons Hospice in Naperville.
Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 1, 2020.