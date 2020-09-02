Betty L. Kibble
Born: June 7, 1933; Dixon
Died: August 31, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Betty Lou Kibble, 87, of Dixon, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020, at her home in Dixon, IL.
Betty was born June 7, 1933, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of Granville and Margaret (Hummel) Reigle. She married Richard "Dick" Kibble on October 3, 1953, at Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church in Dixon IL. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2010. Betty was a longtime member of Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church, and also attended Turning Point Church. She enjoyed playing the piano and would often play for the local nursing homes. Betty cherished spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her three sons, Steven (Gayle) Kibble, Benjamin (Robin) Kibble, Paul (Laura) Kibble all of Dixon; 12 grandchildren, Nick (Joanna) Kibble, Dustin (Marisa) Kibble, Mike (Paula) Kibble, Aubrey (Matt) Anderson, Amy (Seth) Nicklaus, Brandon Kibble, Cody Kibble, Matthew (April) Kibble, Lacey (Devon) Goodeill, Beth (Aaron) Fassler, Julia (Austin) Slagter, and Alicia Kibble; 26 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one brother, Bill Reigle; and one sister, Beulah Schumacher.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one infant daughter, Marjie Kibble; and eight siblings, Dorothy Reigle, Lenore Siex, Marian Saunders, Paul Reigle, Charles Reigle, David Reigle, Elton Reigle and Glen Reigle.
Masks and social distancing are recommended for the visitation and funeral service. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Turning Point Church in Dixon. The funeral service will be at 10:a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Turning Point Church with Pastor Don Beasley, officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Turning Point Church in Dixon.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
.