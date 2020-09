Betty Mae DeckerDied: February 18, 2020CHADWICK – Betty Mae Decker, 91, died Febuary 18, 2020, at Sheboygan Senior Community in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Hope United Methodist Church, Chadwick. Face masks and social distancing are required.Visit lawjonesfuneralhome.com to send condolences.