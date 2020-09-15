Betty mae Johnson



Born: February 9, 1929



Died: September 5, 2020



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Betty Mae Johnson (nee Lansford), 91, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, following a short illness.



Betty was born in Sterling, IL, on February 9, 1929, the daughter of John and Laura (McCue) Lansford. She married James Johnson in 1947. Betty was retired and living in Scottsdale, AZ, with her granddaughter, Amy Johnson.



Betty is survived by two sons, John (Robyn) Johnson of Melbourne, FL, and Joe Johnson of Fresno, CA; seven grandchildren, Heather Box, Heidi Crow, Jerah Gainey, Cassidy Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Lindsay Johnson, and Amy Johnson; along with five great-grandchildren.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James Lansford and John Lansford; and four children, James Johnson, Bonnie Mae Johnson, Connie Johnson and Jerry Johnson.



Funeral arrangements were completed by Paradise Memorial Crematory. There will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store