Betty Wescott
Died: May 19, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Betty Wescott, 88 of Rock Falls, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling.
Arrangements are pending at the McDonald Funeral Homes.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 20, 2020.