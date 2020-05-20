Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Wescott



Died: May 19, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS – Betty Wescott, 88 of Rock Falls, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling.



Arrangements are pending at the McDonald Funeral Homes.





