Beulah Porter
Born: August 11, 1933; Tampico
Died: September 16, 2020; Sterling
MORRISON – Beulah Porter, 87, of Morrison, IL, passed away on September 16, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL, with her loved ones by her side. The earth lost an angel and heaven gained a new one.
Her funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Morrison United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Calvin Haines, Jr. There will be a visitation preceding the funeral service, from 11 a.m.to 12 p.m. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.
Memorials may be made to the family or the Rock River Hospice and Home.
Beulah was born August 11, 1933, in Tampico, IL, to Leonard G. and Florence I. (Decker) Neer. She attended Abingdon High School in Abingdon, IL and Wyoming High School in Wyoming, IL. On December 28, 1967 she married Cecil O. Porter Sr. in Rockford, IL. He passed away on April 20, 2003. Beulah was a homemaker, and also was employed by General Electric in Morrison. She had a huge love for animals, especially Arabian horses, and enjoyed antiques and was fond of garage sales. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and treasured the large family gatherings and dinners, and sharing many stories. She was thankful for the simple things in life and never took a single thing for granted. Beulah was a strong Christian and had a huge heart for the people she cared for. She will be remembered for being a very social, strong, independent and determined person. She would accomplish anything she set her mind to. She will be missed by so many that knew her. Rest in peace Beulah, until we see you again – fly high.
Survivors include one daughter, Sheila (Marvin) Quinn of Rochelle, IL; one son, Cecil Porter Jr. of Macomb, IL; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Richard (Janie) Neer of Chesapeake, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather; her husband, Cecil Sr; one son, Danny E. Porter; one sister, Karen Birdsley.
