Beverly J. O'Leary
Beverly J. O'Leary

Born: July 11, 1943; Evergreen Park

Died: September 24, 2020; Freeport

POLO – Beverly J. O'Leary, 77, of Polo passed away September 24, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport.

Beverly was born July 11, 1943 in Evergreen Park, IL. She was the daughter of Rozetta V. (Brough) Martin and Myron B. Kent. She married John J. O'Leary in 1964, in Chicago. Beverly was a parishioner of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Parish, Chicago (Englewood) and long-time parishioner of St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Parish, Chicago (Marquette Park). Since 2005, Beverly has been a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Polo; member of the Altar & Rosary Society, Elizabeth Ministry and Polo Evening Women's Club. She was a devout wife, mother, grandmother,and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Kellie A. (O'Leary) Call; her son, John T. O'Leary; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ray.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. O'Leary; and her granddaughter, Shannon O'Leary.

Visitation will be Oct. 2, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Polo Family Funeral Home. A private memorial Mass will follow at 1 p.m. At St.Mary's Catholic Church, Polo. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com to send condolences.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Polo Family Funeral Home
110 E Dixon St
Polo, IL 61064
(815) 946-2402
