Beverly J. Seavey

Born: March 24, 1940

Died: July 18, 2020

MADISON – Beverly Jeanne (Engelkens)Seavey passed away on July 18, 2020 after a long fight against Parkinson's disease.

Born on March 24, 1940 in Morrison, IL, to Jacob and Abbie Engelkens, Beverlywas one of 13 siblings. Beverly married Ellis Seavey and raised four children in Madison, Wis. She was always full of energy and loved to be outside. Beverly cherished her Christian faith and generously gave back to her community.

Beverly is survived by four siblings, Pauland Cindy Engelkens, Jim and Gail Engelkens, Louella Engelkens, and Wayne Engelkens and Carrie Cartwright; as well as her four children, Brenda and Eric Christensen, Beth and Paul Chu, Scott and Amy Seavey, and Bill and BeckyGoulette; and her 11 grandchildren, Aaron and Abby Christensen, Spencer, Jonathan, Jackson and Griffin Chu, Owen and Meghan Seavey and Marina, Macy andMax Goulette.

The family wishes to thank Four Winds Manor and The Cove Assisted Living as well as Heartland Hospice for their care.

The family is immensely grateful to Tanya at Senior Helpers and longtime caregivers Colleen and Nola for their compassionate care and friendship, as well as all others involved in her care.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 25, 2020.
