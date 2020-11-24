1/1
Beverly J. Spaine
Beverly J. Spaine

Born: September 5,. 1940; Buffalo, New York

Died: November 17, 2020; Oregon

GRAND DETOUR – Beverly Jean Spaine, 80, of Grand Detour, died November 17, 2020 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon.

She was born to Wendall and Lois (Carlyon) Spaine, September 5, 1940, in Buffalo, New York.

Bev graduated from Dixon High School in 1958.She was a lifelong resident of Grand Detour and worked several decades for both the Social Security Administration and Bergner's in Sterling. Bev will be remembered as hardworking and independent. She loved cats, especially her beloved Heshi, traveling, classic Hollywood movies, and her BMW.

Survivors include three sons, Jack (Tammy) Bally Jr., of Melbourne, Fla., Jeffrey Bally of Dixon, and Jaimie (Michelle) Bally of Dixon; five grandchildren, Chad (Lisa Gemma) Bally of Melbourne, Fla., Chelsey (Kyle) Tulip of Aurora, Colo., Danielle Bally, Amanda Bally, and Riley Bally, all of Dixon; and a brother, David (Sandra) Spaine of Polo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Thomas Spaine and Edward Spaine.Memorials may be directed to Granny Rose Animal Shelter, Dixon.

Private burial will be at Grand Detour Cemetery. Arrangements were completed by Jones Funeral Home, Dixon.

Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
