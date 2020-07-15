Beverly M. Harden
Born: March 13, 1936; Pine Grove
Died: July 10, 2020; Sterling
DIXON – Beverly M. Harden, 84, of Dixon, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at CGH Medical Center, Sterling, IL. She worked as a change clerk at a casino prior to her retirement.
Beverly was born March 13, 1936, in Pine Grove, IL, the daughter of Harrison and Mabel (Saur) Rhodes. She married Roger Harden on August 22, 1953. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2006. Beverly was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon and Dixon Elks Lodge #779. She enjoyed putting puzzles together, but most of all, spending time with her family and friends.
Beverly is survived by one son, Dennis Harden of Dixon; one daughter, Rogene (Rick) Underhile of Tampico; seven grandchildren, Michael Lenhart, Kayla (Louie) Giorgione, Alan (Lexi) Lenhart, Jordan (Mindy) Lenhart, Dominic (Brandy) Underhile, Coy Underhile and Lucas Underhile; 13 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Brenda Lenhart; one sister, Phyllis Geiger and a dear friend, Vincent Rutt.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Emmanuel Cemetery in Dixon, with Reverend Joseph O'Donnell officiating.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
