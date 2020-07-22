Beverly M. Kobbeman



ROCK FALLS – Beverly M. Kobbeman, age 95, formerly of Rock Falls, died peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Temple Terrace, Florida.



She was the daughter of Peter and Agnes (Osmundsen) Rogness, was born in the house her father built, and graduated from Rock Falls High School. She married her high-school sweetheart, Webster D. McMurry, in 1945 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Sterling, where she was a lifelong member. He predeceased her in 1973. In 1982, she married Edward J. Kobbeman in Rock Falls. He predeceased her in 2017.



Survivors include her daughters, Jill (Dennis) Reed of Snohomish, Wash., and Kelly Collins-McMurry of Brandon, Fla.; one sister, Ruth R. Johnson of Duluth, Minn.; stepdaughters, Patricia Lorenz of Largo, Fla., Catherine (Bill) Rueth of Bradenton, Fla., and stepson Joseph (Linda) Kobbeman of Louisville, Ky; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, as well as the extended Kobbeman family and her two special canine pals, Bandit and Fenway.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Glenn, and sister Marge.



Throughout her life, she loved to travel, dine out, entertain, and spend time with family and friends. A power walker for many years along the Hennepin Canal in Rock Falls, she also enjoyed watching the birds at her feeders, particularly the woodpeckers and hummingbirds. She adored seafood – especially raw oysters – as well as dry martinis.



At her request, there will be no services. Cremation rights have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name to St John's Lutheran Church, 703 Third Ave., Sterling, IL 61081.





