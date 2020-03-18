Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Born: Sept. 27, 1939; Myron, Arkansas

Died: March 16, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS Bill Walls, age 80, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.

Bill was born on September 27, 1939 in Myron, Ark. the son of Virgil G. and Clarice (Brown) Walls. He married Linda Buisker of Polo on October 24, 1959 in Rock Falls. Bill was employed as a Long Haul Truck Driver and Supervisor of Delivery for the Daily Gazette. He enjoyed camping, fishing, collecting hats, watching westerns and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Linda of Rock Falls; one daughter, Tina Walls of Columbus, Ohio; four sons, Bruce Walls, Brent Walls, Billy (Tracie) Walls and Brad Walls all of Rock Falls; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Vicki Schwarz; four brothers, Bobby, Gene, Donald and Johnny Walls; and his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
