Billie Ann Metzler
1930 - 2020
Billie Anne Metzler

Born: July 23, 1930; Harlan, Kentucky

Died: May 22, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Billie Anne Metzler, age 89, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Citadel Care Center in Sterling.

Billie was born on July 23, 1930 in Harlan, Ky. She married Everett M. Metzler on October 2, 1954 in Kensington, Md. He died on June 17, 2011. Billie was a homemaker and member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling.

Survivors include two daughters, Nanice (Greg) Hylton of Dixon and Nanette Metzler of Rochelle; two sons, Michael Metzler of Mahomet and Mark Metzler of Rock Falls; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private graveside services were held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Oak Knoll Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
We were so sorry to hear about your Moms passing .Keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.Anne and Metz will be together forever now.L
Betty and Arlyn Oetting
Friend
May 26, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.....I think of your mom and dad often. Charlie Mylin
Cheryl Mylin
Friend
May 24, 2020
So sorry learn of the passing of your mother,my condolences too all. I still remember the Cub Scout days. May she rest in peace with your father!Xx
Joseph Mohr
