Billie Anne Metzler
Born: July 23, 1930; Harlan, Kentucky
Died: May 22, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Billie Anne Metzler, age 89, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Citadel Care Center in Sterling.
Billie was born on July 23, 1930 in Harlan, Ky. She married Everett M. Metzler on October 2, 1954 in Kensington, Md. He died on June 17, 2011. Billie was a homemaker and member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling.
Survivors include two daughters, Nanice (Greg) Hylton of Dixon and Nanette Metzler of Rochelle; two sons, Michael Metzler of Mahomet and Mark Metzler of Rock Falls; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private graveside services were held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 27, 2020.