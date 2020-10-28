Billie Ebersole



Born: November 10, 1933



Died: October 26, 2020



STERLING – Billie Ebersole, 86, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home.



She was born on November 10, 1933 near Mount Carroll, IL, the daughter of Thomas Patrick and Helen Catherine (Sauer) Burke. She graduated from St. Mary Grade School and Community Catholic High School in 1951. She married Robert L. Ebersole on May 7, 1953 in Sterling. He died June 9, 2015. Along with her sisters, she worked to support her mother in the family's business, Burke's Grocery. She had worked as a food server for ARA Food Service for 17 years at Washington Grade School. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and worked in the church office for several years.



Survivors include her daughter, Dawn (Jack) Cormack of Granger, IN; her son, Monte (Debbie) Ebersole of Lafayette, LA; her daughter-in-law, Judy Ebersole of Sun Prairie, WI; her sister, Betty (Gene) Ashpole of Morrison; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces , nephews. and great-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son Michael, her infant son Mark; and two sisters, Lois Franks and Patricia Tiesman.



A private family funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday October 30, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling, with the Reverend James R. Keenan officiating. A public burial will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory. T



he family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living, South Bend, IN and Rock River Hospice House, Sterling, IL for their attentive care and support.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Mary Grade School and Rock River Hospice and Home.





