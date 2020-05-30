Blaine G. Riesselman
1944 - 2020
Blaine G. Riesselman

Born: M arch 11, 1944; Burlington, Iowa

Died: May 27, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Blaine G. Riesselman, 76 of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.

He was born on March 11, 1944 in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Cora (Mapson) Riesselman Sr. He married Linda Sue Dittmar on November 1, 1969 in Milledgeville. Blaine had worked for many years in the furnace department at Northwestern Steel and Wire.

Survivors include his son, Brian Riesselman; two grandchildren, Brendon Riesselman and Lindsey Knoup; two sisters, Shirley (Lyle) Gregory and Delpha (Ernie) Terrell; and two brothers, Greg (Bess) Riesselman and Lance; and his special friend, Maureen McKinney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Ralph, Gordon and Bobby.

Private family services will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave., Rock Falls with the Reverend Brian Vickers officiating. Private burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park. www.mcdonaldfuneralhome.com

To attend the 11 a.m.Monday service online log into https://www.facebook.com/159222767484580/live/


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 30, 2020.
May 29, 2020
Blaine was a wonderful father/grandfather. He was such a great man. Always so full of love for his family. He will be dearly missed. RIP Blaine
Tracy Bolen-Cratty
Friend
