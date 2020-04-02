|
|
Bobbie L. Cox
Born: May 13, 1933; Fayetteville, North Carolina
Died: March 30, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Bobbie L. Cox, 86, of Sterling died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home.
She was born on May 13, 1933 in Fayetteville, N.C., the daughter of Dermont and Alta Mae (Melvin) Harris. She married Nathaniel Franklin Joseph Cox on December 23, 1951 in Bennettsville, SC. He died September 30, 2005. Bobbie was very active in the community. She was a member and past president of R.E.A.C.T; a past member of the Channel 6 Early Riser CB Club; and she had served as a crossing guard at Challand Middle School. Bobbie was an excellent cook and had enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time on the river and Facebooking.
Survivors include her five daughters, Catherine Grudzinski of Watertown, WI, Carol (Fred) Matznick and Paula (John) Conklen both of Sterling, Colleen Cox of Rock Falls and Julia (Nelson) Vasquez of Sterling; her two sons: Michael Cox of Coleta and Edwin (Donna) Cox of Elizabethtown, KY; 22 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Terry Lynn Cox; and 2 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held on Thursday April 2, 2020 at New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling, with the Reverend Ben Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of her life for family and friends will take place at a later date. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home.
Go to mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.