Bobbie Mae Harts
Born: November 22, 1938
Died: October 3, 2020
STERLING – Bobbie Mae Harts, 81, of Sterling, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.
Bobbie was born on November 22, 1938, in Shelby, MS, the daughter of Robert and Mary Johnson, who was the second of 18 children.
She is preceded in death by her son, Frank Harts Jr., and daughter, Veronica Harts.
Survivors include her husband, Frank Harts Sr.; her daughter, Demetra (Ron) Brown of Long Beach, California; four sons, Pastor Terry A. (Ida) Harts of Moreno Valley, CA, Pastor Larry (Marchet) Harts of Sterling, Donald (Denise) Harts of Sterling, and Theodore Harts of Sterling; daughter, Delores (Emmanuel) Harts-Olukoya of Sterling; a total of 17 brothers and sisters; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling with Pastor Larry Harts officiating. Funeral Service will be private. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
A memorial has been established. Memorials may also be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, PO Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.
