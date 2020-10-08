1/1
Bobbie Mae Harts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Mae Harts

Born: November 22, 1938

Died: October 3, 2020

STERLING – Bobbie Mae Harts, 81, of Sterling, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

Bobbie was born on November 22, 1938, in Shelby, MS, the daughter of Robert and Mary Johnson, who was the second of 18 children.

She is preceded in death by her son, Frank Harts Jr., and daughter, Veronica Harts.

Survivors include her husband, Frank Harts Sr.; her daughter, Demetra (Ron) Brown of Long Beach, California; four sons, Pastor Terry A. (Ida) Harts of Moreno Valley, CA, Pastor Larry (Marchet) Harts of Sterling, Donald (Denise) Harts of Sterling, and Theodore Harts of Sterling; daughter, Delores (Emmanuel) Harts-Olukoya of Sterling; a total of 17 brothers and sisters; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling with Pastor Larry Harts officiating. Funeral Service will be private. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

A memorial has been established. Memorials may also be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, PO Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schilling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved