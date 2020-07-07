Bonnie L. Hoyle
Born: October 31, 1943; Dixon
Died: July 2, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Bonnie Lee Hoyle, 76, of Dixon, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Bonnie was born October 31, 1943, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of William and Hazel (Wright) Henson. She married Charles E. Hoyle on April 23, 1961. They were together for 23 years before his passing on November 5, 1987. Bonnie married Robert C. Worman on March 9, 1993. They parted ways after spending 21 years together, but remained friends until her passing. Bonnie enjoyed traveling and camping, but most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by, one daughter, Deanna (Philip) Lahey of Dixon; one son, Jeff (Christine) Hoyle of Oregon; four grandchildren, Matthew (Serena) Lahey of Rock Falls, Kelley(Kade) Connell of Stillman Valley, Jacob Hoyle and Gabriele Hoyle of Oregon; three great-grandchildren, Rhett Lahey of Rock Falls, Killian and Rowan Connell of Stillman Valley; two sisters, Darlene (Phil) Bondi of Dixon, Judy Payne of Edgewater, FL; one sister-in-law, Sue Henson of Dixon; special friend, Lynda Foxley of Grand Detour; and many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.
Memorials may be directed to the Dixon Food Pantry and Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
