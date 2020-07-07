1/
Bonnie L. Hoyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie L. Hoyle

Born: October 31, 1943; Dixon

Died: July 2, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Bonnie Lee Hoyle, 76, of Dixon, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Bonnie was born October 31, 1943, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of William and Hazel (Wright) Henson. She married Charles E. Hoyle on April 23, 1961. They were together for 23 years before his passing on November 5, 1987. Bonnie married Robert C. Worman on March 9, 1993. They parted ways after spending 21 years together, but remained friends until her passing. Bonnie enjoyed traveling and camping, but most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by, one daughter, Deanna (Philip) Lahey of Dixon; one son, Jeff (Christine) Hoyle of Oregon; four grandchildren, Matthew (Serena) Lahey of Rock Falls, Kelley(Kade) Connell of Stillman Valley, Jacob Hoyle and Gabriele Hoyle of Oregon; three great-grandchildren, Rhett Lahey of Rock Falls, Killian and Rowan Connell of Stillman Valley; two sisters, Darlene (Phil) Bondi of Dixon, Judy Payne of Edgewater, FL; one sister-in-law, Sue Henson of Dixon; special friend, Lynda Foxley of Grand Detour; and many nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.

Memorials may be directed to the Dixon Food Pantry and Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved