Brea M. Scott
Brea M. Scott

Died: May 3, 2020; Lyndon

LYNDON – Brea M. Scott, 39, of Lyndon, IL, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home.

The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL 61270
(815) 772-2322
