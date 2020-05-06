Brea M. Scott
Died: May 3, 2020; Lyndon
LYNDON – Brea M. Scott, 39, of Lyndon, IL, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home.
The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Died: May 3, 2020; Lyndon
LYNDON – Brea M. Scott, 39, of Lyndon, IL, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home.
The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 6, 2020.