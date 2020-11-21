Brent D. Oncken
Born: January 13, 1954; Morrison
Died: November 19, 2020; Rock Island
LYNDON – Brent D. Oncken, 66, of Lyndon left to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Unity Point Health Trinity in Rock Island.
Brent was born on January 13, 1954 in Morrison, the son of Ronald and Lavona (Egert) Oncken, Sr. He married Peggy Dublo in March 2007. Brent was employed as a delivery driver for F.S. He was a member of St. Peter's Church in Morrison. Brent enjoyed camping and was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Survivors include his mother, Lavona Oncken of Prophetstown; wife, Peggy Oncken of Lyndon; one son, Aaron (Vicky) Oncken of AR; one daughter, Jennifer Oncken of Rock Falls; one stepdaughter, Jacki Shetler of OH; four brothers, Bradley (Marilyn) Oncken ofProphetstown, Richard (Barb) Oncken of WI, Stanley (Denise) Oncken of Prophetstown, and Ronald "Fritz" Oncken Jr. of Prophetstown; five grandchildren, Brayden, Kaylee, Kaylee, Isaac, and Kody; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brent was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; father; and one son, Elijah Oncken.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No services will be held.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com