Brian D. Scott
Born: December 3, 1965; Kewanee
Died: April 10, 2020; Lyndon
LYNDON – Brian D. Scott, age 63 of Lyndon, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home.
Brian was born on December 3, 1956 in Kewanee, IL, the son of Glen and Marjorie (Cordrey) Scott. He married Kandi Higgins on June 6, 1992 in Prophetstown. A hard worker, he spent many years as a lathe operator at Metal Spinners in Rock Falls.
Brian was a proud and loving husband and father. A friend to all, he was known for his laid-back demeanor and "chill" attitude. He had a passion for music and played locally for many years (Cuz Band). He shared his talent for playing drums, guitar and singing with his sons and everyone around him. Brian also liked to spend his free time with his wife, Kandi, camping by the river. He loved to karaoke and drink Busch Lattes by the fire with their dogs and close family. He was very proud of all his family, all of his sons, and relished in his role as a grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Kandi; his mom, Marlene Scott of Prophetstown; his five sons, Jeremy (Sharri) Scott of Chicago, Shawn (Brooke) Schwartz of Princeton, Joe (Kryssi) Vos of Peoria, Tyler Scott of Lyndon and Austin (Maureen) Scott of Laramie, WY; four grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, Ryden and Brayden; his siblings, Beth (Dan) Stephens, Shannon (Jen) Brooks, Shawn(Kim) Brooks, Joleen (Dave) Batten, Dennis (Terry) Lewis, Greg (Jill) Lewis, Gary (Joanie) Lewis and Roger (Dorine) Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen Scott and Marjorie Scott; one sister, Amy Levan and one brother, Brent Scott.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home in Prophetstown. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com