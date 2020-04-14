Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian D. Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian D. Scott Obituary
Brian D. Scott

Born: December 3, 1965; Kewanee

Died: April 10, 2020; Lyndon

LYNDON – Brian D. Scott, age 63 of Lyndon, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home.

Brian was born on December 3, 1956 in Kewanee, IL, the son of Glen and Marjorie (Cordrey) Scott. He married Kandi Higgins on June 6, 1992 in Prophetstown. A hard worker, he spent many years as a lathe operator at Metal Spinners in Rock Falls.

Brian was a proud and loving husband and father. A friend to all, he was known for his laid-back demeanor and "chill" attitude. He had a passion for music and played locally for many years (Cuz Band). He shared his talent for playing drums, guitar and singing with his sons and everyone around him. Brian also liked to spend his free time with his wife, Kandi, camping by the river. He loved to karaoke and drink Busch Lattes by the fire with their dogs and close family. He was very proud of all his family, all of his sons, and relished in his role as a grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Kandi; his mom, Marlene Scott of Prophetstown; his five sons, Jeremy (Sharri) Scott of Chicago, Shawn (Brooke) Schwartz of Princeton, Joe (Kryssi) Vos of Peoria, Tyler Scott of Lyndon and Austin (Maureen) Scott of Laramie, WY; four grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, Ryden and Brayden; his siblings, Beth (Dan) Stephens, Shannon (Jen) Brooks, Shawn(Kim) Brooks, Joleen (Dave) Batten, Dennis (Terry) Lewis, Greg (Jill) Lewis, Gary (Joanie) Lewis and Roger (Dorine) Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen Scott and Marjorie Scott; one sister, Amy Levan and one brother, Brent Scott.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home in Prophetstown. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -