1/1
Bruce R. Webb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce R. Webb

Died: March 25, 2020

STERLING – Bruce R. Webb, 71, of Sterling, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Bruce was born in Sterling, the son of Dr. John and Lorene Webb.

He attended St. Mary's Grade School, Newman Catholic High School and Sauk Valley Community College. He was married to Linda Peugh on October 4, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sterling. Bruce and Linda owned and operated the Monogram Schoppe in Sterling for 18 years. He loved fishing, was a train collector and was an avid NASCAR race fan. His family meant the world to him and his grandchildren were the light of his life. Bruce will always be remembered as a kind man who loved people and he had a very loving sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; two daughters, Heather (Bryan) Hamilton of Coleta and Nicol (Brian) Wescott of Rock Falls; two sisters, Michelle (Jim) Brauner of Minn. and Mary Pat (Jack) Boarman of Washington D.C.; one brother, Shaun (Jennifer) Webb of Fla.; and three grandchildren, Breanna Hamilton, Madison Wescott and Dylan Wescott.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling with The Very Reverend James R. Keenan of St. Mary's Catholic Church officiating. A maximum of 50 people may attend the graveside service. Face masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Rock River Hospice and Home and may be directed to the family or to the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved