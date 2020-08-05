Bruce R. Webb
Died: March 25, 2020
STERLING – Bruce R. Webb, 71, of Sterling, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Bruce was born in Sterling, the son of Dr. John and Lorene Webb.
He attended St. Mary's Grade School, Newman Catholic High School and Sauk Valley Community College. He was married to Linda Peugh on October 4, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sterling. Bruce and Linda owned and operated the Monogram Schoppe in Sterling for 18 years. He loved fishing, was a train collector and was an avid NASCAR race fan. His family meant the world to him and his grandchildren were the light of his life. Bruce will always be remembered as a kind man who loved people and he had a very loving sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; two daughters, Heather (Bryan) Hamilton of Coleta and Nicol (Brian) Wescott of Rock Falls; two sisters, Michelle (Jim) Brauner of Minn. and Mary Pat (Jack) Boarman of Washington D.C.; one brother, Shaun (Jennifer) Webb of Fla.; and three grandchildren, Breanna Hamilton, Madison Wescott and Dylan Wescott.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling with The Very Reverend James R. Keenan of St. Mary's Catholic Church officiating. A maximum of 50 people may attend the graveside service. Face masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Rock River Hospice and Home and may be directed to the family or to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
