C. June Thompson
C. June Thompson

Born: November 29, 1946

Died: November 9, 2020

DIXON – C. June Thompson, aged 74, passed away peacefully November 9, 2020, at Dixon Health Care Center following a long illness.

June was born November 29, 1946. June was a beauty salon owner for over 40 years. Her favorite pastime was visiting with her large group of friends and customers. She would often start her day at 7 a.m., and do hair well into the night. June also worked for Kreider Services part-time for 10 years.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Rollie and Lottie O'Neal, and by one niece, Tina Meusel.

She is survived by her devoted husband of over 30 years, Jim Thompson. She is also survived by her children, Cathe Harvey and Christopher Barnhart; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Vickie Richard, Bonnie O'Neal, and Danny O'Neal; and by her stepchildren, Angie Pate and Bob Thompson.

Cremation rights have been accorded. There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Church of the Brethren in Dixon, IL.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 12, 2020.
